New Gorr the God Butcher Figure Introduced by Hasbro

Fns of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were recently introduced to Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the villain has been terrorizing the Marvel Universe in the comics for some time. Hasbro has introduced a new figure based on the comic version of the character.
- Wielding the dreaded Necrosword, the being known only as Gorr sets out on a path of vengeance across time and space, and only Thor can stop him!
- Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series Gorr figure.
- This quality 6-inch scale Gorr figure recreates the God-Butcher’s fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in Marvel Comics’ “Thor: God of Thunder.”
- The figure features extensive articulation for capturing all of Gorr’s vengeful determination in display and play.
- Gorr comes with 2 accessories including an alternate head and hand should you feel like separating the villain from his legendary Necrosword.
- This new Gorr figure will be available for pre-order August 30 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively at Amazon and is expected to arrive in October.
- With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections.