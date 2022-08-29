New Gorr the God Butcher Figure Introduced by Hasbro

Wielding the dreaded Necrosword, the being known only as Gorr sets out on a path of vengeance across time and space, and only Thor can stop him!

Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series Gorr figure.

This quality 6-inch scale Gorr figure recreates the God-Butcher’s fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in Marvel Comics’ “ Thor: God of Thunder .”

The figure features extensive articulation for capturing all of Gorr’s vengeful determination in display and play.

Gorr comes with 2 accessories including an alternate head and hand should you feel like separating the villain from his legendary Necrosword.