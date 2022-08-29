runDisney Reveals The 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Medals

2023’s runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon is set to take on a 90’s theme, full of retro vibes, iconic characters and a glimpse into the runDisney of years past.

What’s Happening:

runDisney is getting ready for the largest race of the season, the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon, and it's set to take on a 90s theme with six races and three challenges hosted by some of the Fab Five friends and, of course, Dopey,

Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the most sought after item of the Walt Disney World Marathon, the medals! The preview showcased what would be waiting for runners when they cross the finish line:

Pluto joins runners for the Walt Disney World 5K. Runners will be keeping things cool on a 3.1-mile course that’s perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

Chip ‘n’ Dale make their way for the Walt Disney World 10K. Miss out on an exciting 6.2-mile course through the theme parks? AS IF!

The Walt Disney World Half Marathon highlights our fine feathered friends, Donald and Daisy Duck. Join these two on a 13.1-mile course and bounce to the finish line.

A race event that’s been 30 yEARs in the making, Mickey and Minnie join runners in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon! Runners make their way through the Walt Disney World Resort on a 26.2-mile course and earn this fabulous BLING.

Runners taking on both the Walt Disney World Half and Full Marathons in a 39.3-mile adventure can do so along with everyone’s pal Goofy during the Goofy Race and a Half Challenge.

Running all four races? You’re doing The Dopey Challenge, of course! Finish all four race events for a total of 48.6 miles and earn this finisher medal.