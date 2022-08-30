Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo Named Senior VP Development at FX

According to Deadline, Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has joined FX as senior vice president of development.
What’s Happening:
- In her new role, she will report to Gina Balian and Nick Grad, the presidents of original programming.
- Prior to joining FX, Chukudebelu Igwilo was a VP of original programming, drama at HBO Max, where she oversaw The Flight Attendant, the Gossip Girl reboot, Peacemaker, and more.
- Before joining HBO Max, she was at NBCUniversal’s cable television studio, Universal Content Production as VP of development.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad and Gina Balian said in a joint statement: “Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment. We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”
- Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo said: “I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions. I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”