Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo Named Senior VP Development at FX

According to Deadline, Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has joined FX as senior vice president of development.

What’s Happening:

In her new role, she will report to Gina Balian and Nick Grad, the presidents of original programming.

Prior to joining FX, Chukudebelu Igwilo was a VP of original programming, drama at HBO Max, where she oversaw The Flight Attendant , the Gossip Girl reboot, Peacemaker , and more.

, the reboot, , and more. Before joining HBO Max, she was at NBCUniversal’s cable television studio, Universal Content Production as VP of development.

What They’re Saying: