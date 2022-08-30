Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howrey and Teyonah Paris Will Star in Disney’s “Dashing Through The Snow”

According to Deadline, Disney has announced that Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris will star in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow.

What's Happening:

  • Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris will be starring in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow under director Tim Story.
  • Currently, production is underway in Atlanta, and although there is no release date as of yet, it’s said to be on Disney+ in time for the holiday season.
  • The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.

About Dashing Through The Snow:

  • The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory.
  • When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Cast:

  • Chris “Ludacris” Bridges
  • Lil Rel Howrey
  • Teyonah Paris
  • Oscar Nunez
  • Mary Lynn Rajskub
  • Ravi Patel
  • Marcus Lewis
  • Madison Skye Validum

