According to Deadline, Disney has announced that Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris will star in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow.

What's Happening:

under director Tim Story. Currently, production is underway in Atlanta, and although there is no release date as of yet, it’s said to be on Disney+

The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.

About Dashing Through The Snow:

The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory.

When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Cast:

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges

Lil Rel Howrey

Teyonah Paris

Oscar Nunez

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Ravi Patel

Marcus Lewis

Madison Skye Validum