According to Deadline, Disney has announced that Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris will star in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow.
What's Happening:
- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris will be starring in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow under director Tim Story.
- Currently, production is underway in Atlanta, and although there is no release date as of yet, it’s said to be on Disney+ in time for the holiday season.
- The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.
About Dashing Through The Snow:
- The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory.
- When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.
Cast:
- Chris “Ludacris” Bridges
- Lil Rel Howrey
- Teyonah Paris
- Oscar Nunez
- Mary Lynn Rajskub
- Ravi Patel
- Marcus Lewis
- Madison Skye Validum
