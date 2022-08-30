City Works Eatery & Pour House Celebrates Football Season and Oktoberfest at Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs has shared some special menu items coming to celebrate both the kickoff of the football season and Oktoberfest.

What’s Happening:

  • Football fans searching for the perfect place to kick-off the season are in luck.
  • New items available for fans of the sport include:
    • Buffalo Chicken Dip – Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Cream, House-made Giardiniera, Corn Tortilla Chips
    • Smoked Chicken Wings – Grilled Chili-rubbed Wings, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
    • Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread – Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

  • Meanwhile, City Works is also saying “Prost!” this Oktoberfest with limited-time, German-inspired menu items and festive beers.
  • These themed dishes will be available from September 17th through October 3rd:
    • Smokehouse Currywurst – Spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions, steak roll  
    • Crispy Pork Belly Spaetzle – Crispy braised pork belly, brown butter, roasted garlic, wilted arugula, spaetzle, Lagunitas spicy brown mustard  
    • Pork Schnitzel – Hand-pounded bone-in pork chop, warm potato salad, mustard cream sauce

  • It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without beer, which is why City Works will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired beers as part of its lineup of 90+ beers on tap, including:
    • Crooked Can
    • Bergermeister
    • Sam Adams Oktoberfest
    • Goose Island Oktoberfest
    • Dogfish Head Punkin’
    • ACE Pumpkin
