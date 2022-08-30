City Works Eatery & Pour House Celebrates Football Season and Oktoberfest at Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs has shared some special menu items coming to celebrate both the kickoff of the football season and Oktoberfest.

What’s Happening:

Football fans searching for the perfect place to kick-off the season are in luck.

New items available for fans of the sport include: Buffalo Chicken Dip – Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Cream, House-made Giardiniera, Corn Tortilla Chips Smoked Chicken Wings – Grilled Chili-rubbed Wings, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread – Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce



Meanwhile, City Works is also saying “Prost!” this Oktoberfest with limited-time, German-inspired menu items and festive beers.

These themed dishes will be available from September 17th through October 3rd: Smokehouse Currywurst – Spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions, steak roll Crispy Pork Belly Spaetzle – Crispy braised pork belly, brown butter, roasted garlic, wilted arugula, spaetzle, Lagunitas spicy brown mustard Pork Schnitzel – Hand-pounded bone-in pork chop, warm potato salad, mustard cream sauce



It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without beer, which is why City Works will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired beers as part of its lineup of 90+ beers on tap, including: Crooked Can Bergermeister Sam Adams Oktoberfest Goose Island Oktoberfest Dogfish Head Punkin’ ACE Pumpkin

