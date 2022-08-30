Magic Shots and Exclusive Magic Key Holder Merchandise Unveiled for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Magic Key holders can partake in special Magic Shots and purchase exclusive merchandise during Halloween Time.

Exclusive Merchandise:

  • Magic Key holders have the opportunity to purchase a themed Halloween Time phone case available at the following locations:
    • Disney Showcase
    • Emporium
    • The Star Trader
    • Trolley Treats
    • Elias & Co.
    • Off the Page
    • Gone Hollywood
    • Super Store featuring Avengers Campus
    • The Collector’s Warehouse
    • Ramone’s House of Body Art
    • Seaside Souvenirs
    • World of Disney

  • Coming soon! Enjoy a spine-chilling sip of your favorite Disneyland drink with a special metallic Magic Key travel mug featuring art from the first Silly Symphony short, Skeleton Dance.

  • This travel mug is available at the following locations
    • Refreshment Corner
    • Plaza Inn
    • Red Rose Taverne
    • Galactic Grill
    • Alien Pizza Planet
    • Rancho Del Zocalo
    • Golden Horseshoe
    • French Market
    • Smokejumpers Grill
    • Award Wieners
    • Studio Catering Truck
    • Magic Key Terrace
    • Cocina Cucamonga
    • Pacific Wharf Café
    • Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta
    • Corn Dog Castle

Exclusive Magic Shots:

  • Magic Key holders can experience a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot photo opportunity and complimentary download inspired by The Skeleton Dance.
  • This photo opportunity will be available between September 2nd and October 31st under the Silly Symphony Swings.

  • Magic Key holders can experience a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot photo opportunity and complimentary download featuring the Hatbox Ghost from The Haunted Mansion.
  • This photo opportunity will be available between September 2nd and October 31st in New Orleans Square.
  • Both Magic Shot photo opportunities are available between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on those dates.
