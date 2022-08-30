Must Have Super Hero Merchandise at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have been loving Avengers Campus. When you're there, you’ll need to bring Super Hero merchandise back with you, and here are some must-have items.

Embrace your inner Super Hero with official Avengers Campus merchandise at Mission Equipment.

Located at the exit of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Mission Equipment is the ultimate destination for all your campus gear and carries a large assortment of clothes and accessories including pin’s, an exclusive Spirit Jersey and the amazing Spider-Bots.

Disneyland Paris shared a video on their YouTube page of some of the must-have merchandise.

Attractions for Avengers Campus: (According to the website)

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure

Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself and catch the Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc!

Dining:

Stark Factory

Have an appetite for invention… and pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a quick-service kitchen and high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can come to build and repair their gear.

PYM Kitchen