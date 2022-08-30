Slight Change to Tokyo Disneyland Face Mask Policy Beginning September 1st

Tokyo Disneyland has announced that they will slightly change their face-covering requirement starting September 1st.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland will slightly change their face-covering mandate, according to the official Tokyo Disneyland website.
- Due to a revision in the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines," requests to guests regarding wearing masks at the Parks will change from September 1, 2022.
- Guests are required to wear masks in general (optional for children who have not yet entered elementary school).
- Masks may be removed if guests are outdoors with adequate distance from others (about 2 meters), or in cases when guests can avoid having conversations (during photo shoots, etc.) even if it is difficult to secure adequate distance from others.
- Guests are requested to wear masks indoors, as well as while outdoors in crowded places, including when waiting in line, at viewing areas, etc.
- Please follow the instructions of the Cast Members during photo shoots for Disney Character Greetings, regardless of whether the venue is indoors or outdoors.