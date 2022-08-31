Disney Reportedly Exploring Membership Program Similar to Amazon Prime

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly exploring the idea of introducing an membership program that would offer discounts and special perks for their streaming services, parks, resorts and merchandise, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Disney is currently looking into a new membership program for its fans and discussions are currently in the early stages.

According to WSJ, the membership is currently being compared to Amazon Prime, which not only famously offers free shipping but also includes access to Amazon’s streaming service and has benefits in-store at Whole Foods.

Internally, some execs have even been referring to the offering as “Disney Prime,” although this won’t be the official name.

The idea of membership is said to be supported by Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

While Disney already has membership programs such as the D23 fan club and annual passports (or Magic Key on the West Coast), this membership would apparently be geared more toward casual fans.

Another goal for this membership would be to better tie Disney’s various products together — a mission that is also set to materialize in other ways.

For example, Disney+

As for “Disney Prime,” it’s currently unclear exactly what services would be included, how much the company could charge for membership, or when the option would be ready for launch.

What They’re Saying: