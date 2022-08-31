D23 Gold Member Exclusive Jumbo Pin Celebrates 75 Years of “Fun and Fancy Free”

Fee-fi-fo-fum, D23 is celebrating 75 years of classic FUN! Commemorate the giant 75th Anniversary of Fun and Fancy Free with a jumbo pin, fit for a Giant like Willie!
What’s Happening:
- Fun and Fancy Free is a delightful gem that not only sparkles with charm but is unbelievably rich in history-making Disney moments. It was the last animated feature starring Walt Disney as the voice of Mickey, and the only film featuring all four of Walt Disney’s most famous characters: Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and Jiminy Cricket. Following Disney’s classic tradition of great storytelling, unforgettable characters, music, and adventure, Fun and Fancy Free is the joyful telling of Bongo and Mickey and the Beanstalk, two timeless tales magically brought to life by the beloved Jiminy and the masterful combination of animation and live action.
D23-Exclusive Fun and Fancy Free 75th Limited Edition Jumbo Pin
- Climb up into the world of circus bears and beanstalks with this D23 Gold Member-exclusive oversized pin! This beautiful pin is the ultimate way to commemorate 75 years of Walt Disney’s animated classic Fun and Fancy Free. Featuring the heroic Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy gazing out from their gargantuan beanstalk, narrowly avoiding Willie the Giant, it’s a mythically magical pin that will send you soaring into the heavens!
- The pin has a limited edition of 1,000, and is available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Tuesday, September 6th, at 7:00 a.m. PST.
- It will retail for $19.99.
- Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.
- To purchase, you must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership.