D23 Gold Member Exclusive Jumbo Pin Celebrates 75 Years of “Fun and Fancy Free”

Fee-fi-fo-fum, D23 is celebrating 75 years of classic FUN! Commemorate the giant 75th Anniversary of Fun and Fancy Free with a jumbo pin, fit for a Giant like Willie!

Fun and Fancy Free is a delightful gem that not only sparkles with charm but is unbelievably rich in history-making Disney moments. It was the last animated feature starring Walt Disney as the voice of Mickey, and the only film featuring all four of Walt Disney’s most famous characters: Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and Jiminy Cricket. Following Disney’s classic tradition of great storytelling, unforgettable characters, music, and adventure, Fun and Fancy Free is the joyful telling of Bongo and Mickey and the Beanstalk, two timeless tales magically brought to life by the beloved Jiminy and the masterful combination of animation and live action.

D23-Exclusive Fun and Fancy Free 75th Limited Edition Jumbo Pin