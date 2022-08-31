Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Limited Edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album Now Available

For those who are looking forward to Halloween Horror Nights 2022, there is a limited edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album. It is $60 and although is currently out of stock online, hopefully it will be available again soon. No word yet if it will be available at Halloween Horror Nights.
What's Happening:
- Bring the sounds of horror home with Midnight Syndicate's limited edition vinyl featuring the Music of Halloween Horror Nights.
- Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise
- Music written and produced by Midnight Syndicate
- Numbered album cover
- Album includes one disc vinyl record
- Approx. 12" W x 12" H
- Made in U.S.A.
SIDE A
- Cerebins
- Strengoit
- Kerezan
- Maschorians
- Morphans
- Baccanoids
SIDE B
- Case files
