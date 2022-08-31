Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Limited Edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album Now Available

For those who are looking forward to Halloween Horror Nights 2022, there is a limited edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album. It is $60 and although is currently out of stock online, hopefully it will be available again soon. No word yet if it will be available at Halloween Horror Nights.

Bring the sounds of horror home with Midnight Syndicate's limited edition vinyl featuring the Music of Halloween Horror Nights.

Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise

Music written and produced by Midnight Syndicate

Numbered album cover

Album includes one disc vinyl record

Approx. 12" W x 12" H

Made in U.S.A.

SIDE A

Cerebins

Strengoit

Kerezan

Maschorians

Morphans

Baccanoids

SIDE B

Case files