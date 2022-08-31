Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Limited Edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album Now Available

For those who are looking forward to Halloween Horror Nights 2022, there is a limited edition Midnight Syndicate Vinyl Album. It is $60 and although is currently out of stock online, hopefully it will be available again soon. No word yet if it will be available at Halloween Horror Nights.

What's Happening:

  • Bring the sounds of horror home with Midnight Syndicate's limited edition vinyl featuring the Music of Halloween Horror Nights.
  • Official Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise
  • Music written and produced by Midnight Syndicate
  • Numbered album cover
  • Album includes one disc vinyl record
  • Approx. 12" W x 12" H
  • Made in U.S.A.

SIDE A

  • Cerebins
  • Strengoit
  • Kerezan
  • Maschorians
  • Morphans
  • Baccanoids

SIDE B

  • Case files
