Kids Ages Three to Eleven Can Explore Space for Free This September at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in September, kids ages three to 11 can explore space for free during Future Voyagers Month.

What's Happening:

A new mission to inspire the next generation of space explorers will launch this September at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. During the entire month, FREE, one-day admission to kids ages three through 11 will be offered with a new, “Future Voyagers” program. Available with the purchase of at least one adult admission, the offer is valid for up to three complimentary children’s admissions per one adult purchase.

As always, children under the age of three are admitted for free.

With the Future Voyagers offer, families can now see real flight-flown space hardware in the recently opened Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex

The Orion spacecraft will play a key role in NASA’s Artemis missions. Visitors can also learn how the James Webb Space Telescope operates by using the HoloTube presentation station to manipulate a holographic version of the telescope.

Admission is available online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets

Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events, and this offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

For more information, visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com

What They're Saying: