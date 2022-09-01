ESPN and Omaha Productions’ “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” Returns for Second Season

ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will be going into its second season starting this month.

What's Happening:

The Emmy-award winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli , with its off-the-cuff commentary, authentic reactions, entertaining facial expressions and treasure trove of guests, rides into its second season when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos travel to Seattle for the regular season debut of ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET).

, with its off-the-cuff commentary, authentic reactions, entertaining facial expressions and treasure trove of guests, rides into its second season when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos travel to Seattle for the regular season debut of ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET). The ESPN and Omaha Productions’ joint venture will produce 10 Monday Night Football alternate presentations throughout the season, continuing the extensive relationship between The Walt Disney Company and Peyton Manning’s production company.

alternate presentations throughout the season, continuing the extensive relationship between The Walt Disney Company and Peyton Manning’s production company. Following the second season premiere, Peyton and Eli return in Week 3 for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants and Week 4 when the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams travel to the San Francisco 49ers. Later in the season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on their in-state rival Cleveland Browns (Week 8), Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Saints (Week 13), and Matthew Stafford’s Rams head to reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (Week 15). The Super Wild Card Monday night matchup will conclude the season.

ESPN2 will televise all editions of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, with four presentations simulcast on ESPN+. The alternate presentation will go live right before kickoff once again, at approximately 8:13 p.m. ET. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will also be available to stream on mobile with NFL+.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli 2022 Schedule:

NFL Week Date Monday Night Football Game Network

1 Sept. 12 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks ESPN2, ESPN+

3 Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants ESPN2, ESPN+

4 Oct. 3 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers ESPN2

7 Oct. 24 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots ESPN2

8 Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns ESPN2

9 Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints ESPN2

13 Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN2

14 Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals ESPN2

15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers ESPN2, ESPN+

Super Wild Card Weekend Jan. 16 TBD ESPN2, ESPN+

The More Things Change, More They Look the Same:

The Super Bowl champion brothers will return to their familiar remote settings, with Peyton on his Denver couch and Eli on his couch in his New Jersey basement.

Before and after the halftime meal, Peyton and Eli will welcome stars from across genres into the telecast.

Through it all, fans will be entertained with a unique blend of real-time football commentary, sibling needling, and whatever else is on everyone’s mind.

Building on a Successful Foundation