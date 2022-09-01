Halloween Festivities Return to Disneyland Paris October 1st Through November 6th

Guests have been patiently waiting and it is finally time for Disney villains to arrive for the 30th anniversary celebration at Disneyland Paris. This takeover will begin on October 1st. There will also be two Disney Halloween parties at Disneyland Park on October 29th and October 31st, 2022, until 2 a.m.

What’s Happening:

From the moment they enter, Guests will enjoy familiar Halloween time décors that will adorn the Park, including smiling pumpkins, garlands with lights, lanterns, friendly spooks, and joyful skeletons that are up to 3 meters high.

Guests will also be immersed in the Halloween spirit in Disney Hotels, as they will be adorned with fall decorations for the very first time.

Disneyland Park will be home to many Disney Villains (including Maleficent, Captain Hook, the Queen of Hearts, Cruella de Vil, etc.), who are already preparing to celebrate the season that will put them in the spotlight! Trick or treat?!

Disney Villains always have more than one prank to pull on Guests… who dare to meet them! Plus, it just so happens that this year, the Royal Castle Stage will become the Disney Villains’ regular haunt.

They will use this location to put themselves in the limelight for better… or for laughs! After making a noticeable appearance on stage, they will meet and interact with Guests.

“Mickey’s Halloween Celebration” Cavalcade’s Big Comeback and Even More:

This year, Mickey’s Halloween Celebration will return triumphantly after a two year absence. During this foot-stomping cavalcade, Disney Characters – who will be decked out in their most boo-tiful Halloween costumes – will celebrate the beginning of the fall season in a very festive and colorful atmosphere.

Mickey will also have fun surprising Guests from his jaw-dropping Mickey’s Illusion Manor float, which will feature some playful spooks! The cavalcade will run several times a day at Disneyland Park.

This year, at nightfall, Disney Villains will have one last mesmerizing surprise in store for Guests: Nightfall with Disney Villains, which will take place before Disney D-Light – the 30th Anniversary celebration's successful pre show that includes a drone display and Disney Illuminations.

Their devious plan will consist of coming out of the shadows and temporarily take over Sleeping Beauty Castle, during a dancing fountain display combined with projections.

These entertainment elements will add to the many shows and experiences offered by the resort, such as Disneyland Park’s daily parade Disney Stars on Parade and the Gardens of Wonder, a display that features 30 art pieces representing characters such as Maleficent, Ursula and Jafar, which were designed for the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris and installed right outside Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Emotion-Packed Attractions to be Enjoyed:

For those looking to get goosebumps, Disneyland Paris is the place to be, as the resort is home to attractions for Guests of all ages!

Little monsters can test their courage in attractions such as Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth or in La Tanière du Dragon.

Will the most daring mortals be bold enough to trespass on Phantom Manor (again) with their families?

In this derelict mansion, phosphorescent spirits are too busy enjoying their feast and waltzing in the large dining room to pay attention to their guests. Ready to attend this great ghostly ball?

Guests will then be invited to head to Walt Disney Studios Park to experience an exhilarating adventure alongside their friends inside the infamous Twilight Zone Tower of Terror*! With its impressive 13-story drop, darkened rooms and scary ghosts, this attraction will transport Guests to another dimension!

Exclusive Products for an Even More Unforgettable Halloween:

The spirit of Halloween will also be celebrated in shops throughout the Park, where a wide range of exclusive souvenirs dedicated to Mickey and his Friends, Disney Villains and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will be available.

Guests of all ages will also be able to fill their gr-h-owling stomach by tasting mouth watering new treats, including the Wicked Whip, a surprising cone, an incredible Maleficent Sundae at the Lucky Nugget, a Mickey Mummy lollipop and many other products.

Fang-tastic beverages will also be added to select bar and restaurant menus, including the Little Devil Cocktail, the Poisoned “Apple” and the Oogie Boogie mocktail.

Disney Halloween Parties Now Scarier than Ever:

Iconic Disney Halloween Parties will once again cast a spell on Disneyland Park on October 29th and October 31st, creating a frightfully delightful experience for Guests in an un-boo-lievably fun atmosphere.

Two parties will be held to offer more opportunities to enjoy – from nightfall – a selection of attractions that will be open until 2 a.m., such as Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, along with an exclusive cavalcade and entertainment elements prepared by Disney Villains…

Some areas of Disneyland Park – which will be immersed in an incredibly terrifying atmosphere – will be home to many creatures, including strange zombies around Adventureland’s caves and crypts and ghostly encounters at Frontierland. At the stroke of midnight, the most fearless Guests will experience scary moments on Main Street, U.S.A. as mysterious spirits take over this area.

Guests will also discover new exclusive shows, created with Disney Halloween parties in mind. For even more fun, the Halloween cavalcade will also run during both parties. Finally, Disney Villains will also spend time across the Park to interact with the bravest Guests.