Loungefly “Hocus Pocus” Spell Book Accessories Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It feels like we’ve been waiting 300 years for a sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus; fortunately a new movie is headed to Disney+ at the end of this month! In the meantime Disney fans can geek out over a new Loungefly exclusive from Entertainment Earth that’s inspired by the Sanderson sisters’ magical spell book.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Can you feel the presence of magic in the air? No we’re not talking about enchanting Disney magic, but rather the work of three ancient witches named Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson!

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth , for a spooky exclusive mini backpack and key chain that celebrates the darker side of the story fans have come to love.

No matter what spell you're looking for you're certain to find something alluring and uncanny in this mini backpack that is inspired by the witches and handy Spell Book.

Look closely and you’ll see Winifred, Mary and Sarah flying on their transports of choice surrounding the words to the cat transformation spell: “Twist the bones and bend the back. Trim him of his baby fat. Give him fur as black as black.”

Additionally the bag features a cauldron, coffin, spider, balck flame candle, broomstick and more.

As for the key chain, this brings a simpler but still totally mystical aura to your favorite bag or most important set of keys. Designed to look like the Spell Book the key chain opens to reveal the cat transformation spell so you can recite it whenever is handy!

Both Hocus Pocus exclusives are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and are expected to ship in Fall 2022.

The mini backpack sells for $69.99 while the key chain is priced at $9.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-Dark Spell Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure and a front zippered pocket

Adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny gold hardware… and glow-in-the-dark and printed details!

10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches wide

Ages 15 and up

Hocus Pocus Spell Book Key Chain – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $9.99

Open the spell book, to see the "Cat Transformation" spell waiting for your enjoyment and employment

Measures approximately 2 1/2-inches tall

Ages 15 and up

