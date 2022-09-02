Big Lots and Disney Team Up for a Limited Time Pop-Up Shop

Big Lots is one of America's largest home discount retailers, and today they are announcing a new collaboration with Disney. It will be a limited time Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Pop-Up Shop in more than 1,440 stores in the U.S. and online.
What's Happening:
- Big Lots and Disney are teaming up with a limited time Pop-Up Shop with items from Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars.
- There will be merchandise such as toys, bags, shoes, mugs, and so much more.
- You can shop by character or category, and there is something for everyone.
Some of the Items Available:
- This is just to name a few of the items that will be available.
- You can click here to see a long list of merchandise options.