Big Lots and Disney Team Up for a Limited Time Pop-Up Shop

Big Lots is one of America's largest home discount retailers, and today they are announcing a new collaboration with Disney. It will be a limited time Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Pop-Up Shop in more than 1,440 stores in the U.S. and online.

What's Happening:

Big Lots and Disney are teaming up with a limited time Pop-Up Shop with items from Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars.

There will be merchandise such as toys, bags, shoes, mugs, and so much more.

You can shop by character or category, and there is something for everyone.

Some of the Items Available: