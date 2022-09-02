“Cars” Screening at the El Capitan Theatre on Disney+ Day

To celebrate Disney+ Day, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will offer a single screening of Disney-Pixar’s Cars.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are on sale now to see Cars at the El Capitan Theatre on September 8th at 7:00pm, in celebration of Disney+

at the El Capitan Theatre on September 8th at 7:00pm, in celebration of Disney+ subscribers can receive a 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage with ticket purchase. One offer per subscription.

Tickets for Cars are $12 for all ages and on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com Fandango.com

are $12 for all ages and on sale now at For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

Don’t forget to stream the all-new original series from the Cars universe, Cars on the Road, which debuts on Disney+ Day.

About Cars:

Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame. Rated G.