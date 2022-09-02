There is so much to do when visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom. Disney Parks Blog announced some new opportunities to see some of your favorite characters starting September 4th.

Adventure Flotilla:

Discovery River comes alive when flotillas featuring some of your favorite Disney characters go by.

Beginning September 4th keep an eye out for the brand new Adventure Flotilla.

You may see Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from Disney’s DuckTales setting sail, or Russell and Dug from Disney and Pixar’s UP exploring the wilderness.

Donald Duck, Chip ‘n’ Dale in DinoLand U.S.A.:

If you like to see these popular characters up close and hug them, you'll want to make a stop at DinoLand U.S.A.

Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip ‘n’ Dale will be returning on September 4th, and the adorable Chipmunks will be wearing their iconic dino outfits.

Mickey and Minnie:

Across the river at Adventurers Outpost, Mickey and Minnie will open their doors to their exploration headquarters as they are ready to greet guests and pose for a photo.