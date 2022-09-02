The Behind the Scenes Visual Effects of Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

If you are a fan of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you'll want to see some of the behind-the-scenes magic that goes into making this incredible film.
What's Happening:
- Industrial Light & Magic shared on their YouTube page some behind the scenes on how visual effects were used in the making of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- The caption shares: “Return to the Madness and go Behind the Magic to see the visual effects that ILM brought to Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!”
- You can see the video below.
About Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse.
- They seek help from Wanda the Scarlet Witch, Wong and others.