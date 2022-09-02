The World Premiere of “Retrograde” Debuting at the Telluride Film Festival

Nat Geo Docs shared on their Twitter page that Retrograde will be coming soon to theaters, but first premiering at the Telluride Film Festival.

  • From Academy Award-nominated director Matt Heineman, Retrograde captures the fallout of the US military's sudden exit from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
  • This film will be coming soon to theaters after its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

About the Telluride Film Festival:

  • Telluride Film Festival today announces its official program selections for its 49th edition.
  • TFF’s celebration of artistic excellence brings together cinema enthusiasts, filmmakers, and artists to discover the best in world cinema in the beautiful mountain town of Telluride, Colorado.
  • TFF will screen nearly ninety feature films, short films, and revival programs representing twenty-five countries, along with special artist Tributes, Conversations, Panels, Student Programs, and Festivities.
  • Telluride Film Festival takes place Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5, 2022.