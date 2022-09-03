This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

Monday, September 5 – Encore Broadcast: August 25, 2022 Guest Host Nikki Glaser Danny DeVito ( Little Demon ) Jameela Jamil ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ) Musical Guest Ingrid Andress

Tuesday, September 6 Will Arnett ( Lego Masters ) Chris Bianco ( Chef’s Table: Pizza and Pizzeria Bianco ) Musical Guests Goo Goo Dolls

Wednesday, September 7 Brie Larson ( Growing Up and Remembering ) Josh Duhamel ( Bandit ) Musical Guest Macklemore

Thursday, September 8 Simon Cowell ( America’s Got Talent ) Ralph Macchio ( Cobra Kai )

Friday, September 9 Kenan Thompson ( 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ) Joe Buck Monday Night Football ) Musical Guest Yungblud



