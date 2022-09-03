“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Brie Larson, Ralph Macchio and More to Appear Week of September 5th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

  • Monday, September 5 – Encore Broadcast: August 25, 2022
  • Tuesday, September 6
    • Will Arnett (Lego Masters)
    • Chris Bianco (Chef’s Table: Pizza and Pizzeria Bianco)
    • Musical Guests Goo Goo Dolls
  • Wednesday, September 7
    • Brie Larson (Growing Up and Remembering)
    • Josh Duhamel (Bandit)
    • Musical Guest Macklemore
  • Thursday, September 8
    • Simon Cowell (America’s Got Talent)
    • Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)
  • Friday, September 9

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.