This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:
- Monday, September 5 – Encore Broadcast: August 25, 2022
- Guest Host Nikki Glaser
- Danny DeVito (Little Demon)
- Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
- Musical Guest Ingrid Andress
- Tuesday, September 6
- Will Arnett (Lego Masters)
- Chris Bianco (Chef’s Table: Pizza and Pizzeria Bianco)
- Musical Guests Goo Goo Dolls
- Wednesday, September 7
- Brie Larson (Growing Up and Remembering)
- Josh Duhamel (Bandit)
- Musical Guest Macklemore
- Thursday, September 8
- Simon Cowell (America’s Got Talent)
- Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)
- Friday, September 9
- Kenan Thompson (74th Primetime Emmy Awards)
- Joe Buck (Monday Night Football)
- Musical Guest Yungblud
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.