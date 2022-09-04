Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld and Drag Icon Nina West to Appear at BoxLunch’s D23 Expo Booth

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and Drag icon Nina West will be appearing for exclusive signings at the BoxLunch booth at the D23 Expo 2022. These limited, free to attend signings will take place on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th for badged attendees to D23 Expo.

Slots for both artists are limited and appear to currently be sold out. We’re sharing the information in the event that they become available again.

Illustrious comic book creator and author Rob Liefeld, best known for creating Marvel

Slots are limited and sign up may be available for D23 badge holders here

Drag Icon Nina West, Miss Congeniality from Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race , is headlining the US National Tour of Hairspray as Edna Turnblad and can be seen at D23 Expo as the Host of the D23 Mousequerade as well as the D23 Trivia show.

Nina will be signing exclusive prints of the cover of her first children's book The You Kind of Kind at the BoxLunch booth #2221 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th.

