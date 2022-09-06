Ed Werder, Kimberly A. Martin and More NFL Reporters Re-Sign with ESPN

ESPN’s NFL reporters Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin and Ed Werder will continue their best-in-category reporting for the network, as ESPN has re-signed the accomplished reporters to new deals.

Darlington, Graziano, Martin and Werder will continue covering the NFL year-round, providing fans breaking news, live on-site reports, exclusive, impactful interviews with the league’s biggest names and ESPN’s hallmark, world-class storytelling.

Veteran ESPN NFL Reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dianna Russini, both in the midst of multi-year agreements, join Darlington, Graziano, Martin and Werder in providing fans daily, year-round coverage of the NFL.

Together, the group brings unrivaled experience to ESPN and expertise that has propelled them each to the top echelon of their industry.

Throughout the year, fans will continue to see and hear from each of the multi-tool journalists on ESPN studio shows, including Sunday NFL Countdown as they report on-location from the week’s biggest games.

NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up and other studio programming will also continue to regularly feature the group – as panelists and fill-in hosts – as will ESPN radio and cross-platform digital properties.

and other studio programming will also continue to regularly feature the group – as panelists and fill-in hosts – as will ESPN radio and cross-platform digital properties. On-site coverage at signature NFL events – Super Bowl Week, the NFL Draft, the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Meetings and more – will remain a signature part of each reporter’s roles.

For the season premiere of Sunday NFL Countdown, ahead of Week 1, Fans will hear live, on-site reports from each of the reporters during September 11’s three-hour show.

What they’re saying:

Seth Markman, Vice President and Executive Producer: “This core group of NFL reporters are some of the most valued and esteemed voices covering the NFL. Their connections and sources across the League are unparalleled and we are thrilled to have them back on fans’ screens – from stadiums, practice facilities and in-studio – year-round.”

About Jeff Darlington:

An Emmy award-winning journalist, Darlington joined ESPN in 2016 and has brought fans exclusive interviews with the game’s biggest newsmakers from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and other elite stars.

Most recently, Darlington’s feature “Hey, Noah,” – the story of a young cancer survivor and Tom Brady – was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Long Feature.

Based in South Florida, Darlington previously worked at NFL Network as a national reporter, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post as a Miami Dolphins beat reporter and for the Orlando Sentinel as beat writer for the Florida Gators.

About Dan Graziano:

After starting as an NFC East blogger for ESPN in 2011, Graziano was an inaugural member of ESPN’s NFL Nation team in 2013, where he exclusively covered the New York Giants for ESPN.com.

Graziano was named an ESPN’s national NFL reporter in 2016. Since 2019, Graziano has also been a regular fill-in host and panelist on ESPN’s Get Up and This Just In .

and . A graduate of Georgetown University, Graziano previously worked at the Palm Beach Post and the Star-Ledger, in his home state of New Jersey.

About Kimberley A. Martin:

An NFL reporter for more than a decade, Martin joined ESPN in March 2020 after reporting for numerous high-profile outlets – Yahoo! Sports, where she was a senior NFL writer, the Washington Post, the Buffalo News and Newsday.

In conjunction with her NFL reporting, Martin is the co-host of ESPN’s only all-female podcast, “First Take Her Take.”

A Brooklyn, NY native, Martin attended Wesleyan University before earning her master’s degree in magazine, newspaper and online journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University.

About Ed Werder: