ESPN Re-signs Sports Betting Analyst Joe Fortenbaugh to New, Multi-year Contract

ESPN has re-signed their sports betting analyst, Joe Fortenbaugh, into a new multi-year contract that will keep him with the sports network.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has re-signed sports betting analyst Joe Fortenbaugh to a new, multi-year contract to remain with the company.

Fortenbaugh will continue to be a regular on ESPN’s sports betting news and information program Daily Wager, as well as in other programs and segments on television, radio and digital platforms.

Coming in January, Fortenbaugh will host a new digital show/podcast. Fortenbaugh works from the state-of-the-art ESPN studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience on The Strip in Las Vegas, which opened in August of 2020 when he joined full-time following a stint as a contributor for the network.

Prior to joining ESPN full-time in Las Vegas, Fortenbaugh spent six years in San Francisco hosting morning sports talk radio at 95.7 The Game. From 2011-2014, he lived in Las Vegas where he cut his teeth covering the sports betting industry.

A graduate of Penn State, Fortenbaugh went on to graduate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego. He is a native of Allentown, PA.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Fortenbaugh: “They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s absolutely how I feel about my three-plus years at ESPN. To be surrounded by this many talented, driven colleagues with a seemingly infinite amount of resources at our disposal is a professional dream come true. My wife, Niki, and I have been very fortunate in our lives. Getting the opportunity to help build ESPN’s sports betting division was one thing. Now I get the chance to help take it to another level. Like I said, I’ve been very fortunate.”

“They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s absolutely how I feel about my three-plus years at ESPN. To be surrounded by this many talented, driven colleagues with a seemingly infinite amount of resources at our disposal is a professional dream come true. My wife, Niki, and I have been very fortunate in our lives. Getting the opportunity to help build ESPN’s sports betting division was one thing. Now I get the chance to help take it to another level. Like I said, I’ve been very fortunate.” Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Sports Betting Content, ESPN: “ESPN continues to invest in its sports betting content, and Joe will be a big part of that moving forward. We are happy he is remaining with ESPN as we continue to ramp up our efforts around sports betting.”