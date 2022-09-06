Food and Merchandise Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is tempting guests with a terrifying menu of horror-inspired cuisine and a selection of exclusive merchandise themed to the 2022 event, which runs select nights Thursday, September 8 through Monday, October 31.
- Fans of The Weeknd, who bravely step into his all-new haunted house for an unprecedented experience, can follow the Blinding Lights to the all-new The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Bar, a space reminiscent of a late-night club as featured in The Weeknd’s music videos and short films.
- Guests can enjoy mixed drinks aptly named for the multi award-winning artist’s tracks plus nosh on light bites such as pizza fries.
- Inspired by the nearby “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” haunted house, fans can dine at the Killer BBQ From Outer Space.
- The circus-themed eatery will serve up a variety of savory and sweet items including:
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
- Loaded Mac & Cheese
- Shareable 22″ All-Beef Hot Dog
- Loaded Nachos
- Funnel Fries
- Acid Pie
- Specialty cocktails
- Killer Klowns afficionados will also scream in delight for Jojo’s Ice Cream, dishing out tasty treats inspired by the horror-comedy, including the Killer Kone, Ruijing Popkorn Shake and Acid Pie Shake.
- In celebration of Los Angeles’ diverse culture, the Plaza de los Muertos is returning to Universal Plaza. Guests can toast the living and the dead with two bar options this year.
- The Dia de Los Muertos Bar will serve craft cocktails such as Calavera Juice, Sugar Skull Punch and Smoked Margarita in a festive light-up skull mug along with a Michelada option.
- A new Margarita Bar serves an assortment of libations, including a mixed Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita and Muerte Margarita along with a variety of frozen margarita options.
- The Little Cocina will offer an array of food options such as:
- Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce
- Cheese Tamale
- Esquites
- Churro Bites
- Chamoy Pineapple Spears
- Additionally, a light-up Sugar Skull popcorn bucket, which includes free refills, will be available for purchase.
- The Halloween Horror Nights terrifying event menu will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items for those with every type of appetite.
- Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk partakes in the terrifying festivities with seasonal specials, including Ghost, Jack-o-Lantern and Tombstone decorated yeast doughnuts and a Halloween Sprinkle cake doughnut.
- Halloween Horror Nights guests can elevate their experience with a variety of apparel, souvenirs, drink ware and collectibles featuring their favorite haunted houses as well as items from the artist signature series showcasing the legendary Universal Monsters.
- In addition, for the first time ever at Universal Studios Hollywood, merchandise based on fan favorite character Lil Boo celebrating “Every Day is Halloween” will debut in stores.
- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 8 and runs select nights through Monday, October 31.
- Tickets purchased online or at the Universal Studios Hollywood Front Gate provide guests with Early Event Admission to select houses, beginning at 6pm each night of the event.
- Various ticket options are available for purchase, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2pm Day/Night, R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.
- You can purchase your tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights here.
