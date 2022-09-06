Food and Merchandise Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is tempting guests with a terrifying menu of horror-inspired cuisine and a selection of exclusive merchandise themed to the 2022 event, which runs select nights Thursday, September 8 through Monday, October 31.

Fans of The Weeknd, who bravely step into his all-new haunted house for an unprecedented experience, can follow the Blinding Lights to the all-new The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Bar, a space reminiscent of a late-night club as featured in The Weeknd’s music videos and short films.

Guests can enjoy mixed drinks aptly named for the multi award-winning artist’s tracks plus nosh on light bites such as pizza fries.

Inspired by the nearby “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” haunted house, fans can dine at the Killer BBQ From Outer Space.

The circus-themed eatery will serve up a variety of savory and sweet items including: BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Loaded Mac & Cheese Shareable 22″ All-Beef Hot Dog Loaded Nachos Funnel Fries Acid Pie Specialty cocktails

Killer Klowns afficionados will also scream in delight for Jojo’s Ice Cream, dishing out tasty treats inspired by the horror-comedy, including the Killer Kone, Ruijing Popkorn Shake and Acid Pie Shake.

In celebration of Los Angeles’ diverse culture, the Plaza de los Muertos is returning to Universal Plaza. Guests can toast the living and the dead with two bar options this year.

The Dia de Los Muertos Bar will serve craft cocktails such as Calavera Juice, Sugar Skull Punch and Smoked Margarita in a festive light-up skull mug along with a Michelada option.

A new Margarita Bar serves an assortment of libations, including a mixed Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita and Muerte Margarita along with a variety of frozen margarita options.

The Little Cocina will offer an array of food options such as: Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce Cheese Tamale Esquites Churro Bites Chamoy Pineapple Spears



Additionally, a light-up Sugar Skull popcorn bucket, which includes free refills, will be available for purchase.

The Halloween Horror Nights terrifying event menu will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items for those with every type of appetite.

Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk partakes in the terrifying festivities with seasonal specials, including Ghost, Jack-o-Lantern and Tombstone decorated yeast doughnuts and a Halloween Sprinkle cake doughnut.

Halloween Horror Nights guests can elevate their experience with a variety of apparel, souvenirs, drink ware and collectibles featuring their favorite haunted houses as well as items from the artist signature series showcasing the legendary Universal Monsters.

In addition, for the first time ever at Universal Studios Hollywood, merchandise based on fan favorite character Lil Boo celebrating “Every Day is Halloween” will debut in stores.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 8 and runs select nights through Monday, October 31.

Tickets purchased online or at the Universal Studios Hollywood Front Gate provide guests with Early Event Admission to select houses, beginning at 6pm each night of the event.

Various ticket options are available for purchase, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2pm Day/Night, R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

You can purchase your tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights here