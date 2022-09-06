Disney and ONE/SIZE Call Forth a Spellbinding Makeup Collection Themed to “Fantasia”

If your wildest imagination has you dressed as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice while overseeing an army of marching brooms, then you’re going to love the new cosmetic collection from ONE/SIZE. This fantastical and magical 6-piece series is inspired by the animated classic Fantasia.

He might be a digital creator and the founder of ONE/SIZE, but most importantly Patrick Starrr is a Disney fan. Today his company is bringing the enchantment and wondrous world of Fantasia to a 6-piece beauty collection

Through this incredible collaboration, the power of dreaming big comes to life with a magical whimsical and transformative collection based on Patrick’s favorite Disney film, Fantasia .

. The limited-edition collection launches today and features: Storybook Eye and Face Palette Lip Snatcher Velvet Lip Cream and Gloss Set Point Made Liquid Eyeliner Ultimate Mickey Puff Bit of Magic Highlighter Versatile Complexion Brush Collection Vault (Full Set)

Not only will fans love the brilliant makeup color palettes, but the packaging is dotted with stars and swirls that amplify the essence of the beloved film.

Guests can shop their favorites now at onesizebeauty.com

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Storybook Mickey Face & Eye Palette

A Disney eye and cheek palette featuring highly pigmented and multi- finish eyeshadows, blushes, and magical eye and cheek transformers.

Limited edition, 10-pan palette is a storybook of eye and cheek formulas

2 versatile transformers for eyes and cheeks

4 pigmented, multi-finish eyeshadows

4 blushes in blurring, matte and shimmery shades

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Lip Snatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss

A Disney dual-ended lip that provides versatility in the look and feel of your lips, addressing texture to help smooth, soften, and hydrate.

Red lip duo features 2 versatile formulas

Velvet Flex Cream delivers a velvet-matte finish and high coverage

Cushion Gloss offers all-day moisturizing power, 3D high shine, and a cushion-like, non-sticky feel

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Waterproof, long-wear liquid eyeliner that glides on to create lines of any size, with a magical, limited-edition Disney design.

Ultra-pigmented formula

Felt tip

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Ultimate Mickey Puff

Mickey Mouse ears puff that is designed to pick up, apply, bake, and blend loose and pressed powders to perfection.

Designed to pair with Ultimate Setting Powder and Turn Up The Base Powder Foundation (both sold separately)

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Bit of Magic Highlighter

Limited-edition highlighter for the face and body that offers a luminous finish to the skin.

Gel-to-powder formula

Refined, pearlescent pigments, complete color clarity, and a skin- conditioning oil to help smooth texture

Special surprise when you look into the mirror!

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Versatile Complexion Brush

Limited-edition, Disney complexion brush that can be used all over the face with magical star elements.

Cat paw shape

Ultimate application versatility and a lightweight touch. .

ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA COLLECTION VAULT