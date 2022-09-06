Disney and ONE/SIZE Call Forth a Spellbinding Makeup Collection Themed to “Fantasia”

If your wildest imagination has you dressed as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice while overseeing an army of marching brooms, then you’re going to love the new cosmetic collection from ONE/SIZE. This fantastical and magical 6-piece series is inspired by the animated classic Fantasia.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- What’s Happening:
He might be a digital creator and the founder of ONE/SIZE, but most importantly Patrick Starrr is a Disney fan. Today his company is bringing the enchantment and wondrous world of Fantasia to a 6-piece beauty collection that’s simply magical.
- Through this incredible collaboration, the power of dreaming big comes to life with a magical whimsical and transformative collection based on Patrick’s favorite Disney film, Fantasia.
- The limited-edition collection launches today and features:
- Storybook Eye and Face Palette
- Lip Snatcher Velvet Lip Cream and Gloss Set
- Point Made Liquid Eyeliner
- Ultimate Mickey Puff
- Bit of Magic Highlighter
- Versatile Complexion Brush
- Collection Vault (Full Set)
- Not only will fans love the brilliant makeup color palettes, but the packaging is dotted with stars and swirls that amplify the essence of the beloved film.
- Guests can shop their favorites now at onesizebeauty.com. Prices range from $16-$165.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Storybook Mickey Face & Eye Palette
- A Disney eye and cheek palette featuring highly pigmented and multi- finish eyeshadows, blushes, and magical eye and cheek transformers.
- Limited edition, 10-pan palette is a storybook of eye and cheek formulas
- 2 versatile transformers for eyes and cheeks
- 4 pigmented, multi-finish eyeshadows
- 4 blushes in blurring, matte and shimmery shades
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Lip Snatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss
- A Disney dual-ended lip that provides versatility in the look and feel of your lips, addressing texture to help smooth, soften, and hydrate.
- Red lip duo features 2 versatile formulas
- Velvet Flex Cream delivers a velvet-matte finish and high coverage
- Cushion Gloss offers all-day moisturizing power, 3D high shine, and a cushion-like, non-sticky feel
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen
- Waterproof, long-wear liquid eyeliner that glides on to create lines of any size, with a magical, limited-edition Disney design.
- Ultra-pigmented formula
- Felt tip
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Ultimate Mickey Puff
- Mickey Mouse ears puff that is designed to pick up, apply, bake, and blend loose and pressed powders to perfection.
- Designed to pair with Ultimate Setting Powder and Turn Up The Base Powder Foundation (both sold separately)
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Bit of Magic Highlighter
- Limited-edition highlighter for the face and body that offers a luminous finish to the skin.
- Gel-to-powder formula
- Refined, pearlescent pigments, complete color clarity, and a skin- conditioning oil to help smooth texture
- Special surprise when you look into the mirror!
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA Versatile Complexion Brush
- Limited-edition, Disney complexion brush that can be used all over the face with magical star elements.
- Cat paw shape
- Ultimate application versatility and a lightweight touch. .
ONE/SIZE DISNEY FANTASIA COLLECTION VAULT
- This magical, 6-piece collection is for the ultimate ONE/SIZE and Disney Fantasia lover! Emblazoned with a limited-edition vault number for a charming collector's touch, it also includes four makeup tutorials and a dazzling poster featuring Patrick Starrr.