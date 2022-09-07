Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Aquatica Every Saturday and Sunday from September 10th-25th

SeaWorld Orlando’s water park Aquatica will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party. Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 10th to September 25th.
Lively Latin Music and Exciting Entertainment:
- It’s never a party without music filling the air. During Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy a change in tempo with Latin beats throughout the park. They will hear sensational sounds while cruising down the lazy river or let the music pump them up before braving some of Aquatica’s most thrilling water slides. A DJ will also take center stage at the wave pool deck. Guests can show off their dance moves in and out of the water at the wave pools, making sure the party never ends. With the most water slides at a single water park in Orlando, the water at Aquatica Orlando stays at a comfortable 83-degrees, so it always feels great no matter what time of year.
All-New Tequila Tasting:
- For adult guests looking to elevate their day, tequila tastings are available during Fiesta Aquatica. Guests 21 and older can enjoy the smooth tastes of Tanteo Tequila at the ALL-NEW Trader Turi's Tiki Bar right on the beach for an additional fee. There will also be a guitar player at the tiki bar, playing live music that will help melt away the stress of a long week. Guests can also purchase a Frozen Mango Margarita to cool off and quench their thirst.
Festive Food Offerings:
- Throughout Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy delicious Latin-inspired treats at Waterstone Grill Mango Market, Papa’s Cantina, Kuri’s Beachside Panini, and Walkabout Pizza. Popular food selections will include: Arroz con Pernil, Plantains, Tres Leches cake, Tripleta sandwiches, empanadas, a Cuban panini, and Pico de Gallo pizza.
Sunny Day Guarantee:
- Summer storms are very common in central Florida and sometimes the rain just won't go away. Aquatica Orlando closely monitors weather conditions and for the safety of guests, Ambassadors, and animals, the water park may suspend operations during periods of inclement weather. During these periods guests may be asked to evacuate ride areas, pools, and dining areas to seek shelter. Sunny Day Tickets are issued at Guest Relations if your day is impacted by inclement weather. Guests must exchange their single day ticket or multi-day ticket before being issued a Sunny Day Ticket and may not re-enter the park. Sunny Day Tickets are valid for a return visit within 1 year from the date of issue.