Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Aquatica Every Saturday and Sunday from September 10th-25th

SeaWorld Orlando’s water park Aquatica will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party. Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 10th to September 25th.

Lively Latin Music and Exciting Entertainment:

It’s never a party without music filling the air. During Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy a change in tempo with Latin beats throughout the park. They will hear sensational sounds while cruising down the lazy river or let the music pump them up before braving some of Aquatica’s most thrilling water slides. A DJ will also take center stage at the wave pool deck. Guests can show off their dance moves in and out of the water at the wave pools, making sure the party never ends. With the most water slides at a single water park in Orlando, the water at Aquatica Orlando stays at a comfortable 83-degrees, so it always feels great no matter what time of year.

All-New Tequila Tasting:

For adult guests looking to elevate their day, tequila tastings are available during Fiesta Aquatica. Guests 21 and older can enjoy the smooth tastes of Tanteo Tequila at the ALL-NEW Trader Turi's Tiki Bar right on the beach for an additional fee. There will also be a guitar player at the tiki bar, playing live music that will help melt away the stress of a long week. Guests can also purchase a Frozen Mango Margarita to cool off and quench their thirst.

Festive Food Offerings:

Throughout Fiesta Aquatica, guests can enjoy delicious Latin-inspired treats at Waterstone Grill Mango Market, Papa’s Cantina, Kuri’s Beachside Panini, and Walkabout Pizza. Popular food selections will include: Arroz con Pernil, Plantains, Tres Leches cake, Tripleta sandwiches, empanadas, a Cuban panini, and Pico de Gallo pizza.

Sunny Day Guarantee: