Disney Movie Insiders Offering Double Rewards Points for Linked Disney+ Accounts This September

As a Disney+ Day surprise, Disney Movie Insiders is doubling the reward points for Disney+ subscribers for the month of September.

What’s Happening:

Disney Movie Insiders, the free-to-join program that rewards fans of Disney, Marvel Star Wars

Disney+ subscribers using the same email as their Disney Movie Insiders account can link the two together to earn 50 points per month while their subscription is active.

For the month of September, Disney Movie Insiders is doubling that number, giving Disney+ subscribers 100 points this month.

Haven’t linked your accounts yet? Disney Movie Insiders is still offering a one-time bonus of 25 points when you link your Disney+ account for the first time.

Disney Movie Insiders can also earn points when they purchase movie tickets to see eligible Disney movies on the big screen or bring home their favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars films on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra-HD, and digital when linked through a connected Movies Anywhere account.

