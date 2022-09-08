Commemorate Disney+ Day with Subscriber Exclusive T-Shirts from shopDisney

Disney+ Day (September 8th) has arrived and as you’d expect there’s some new exclusive merchandise to mark the occasion! shopDisney is commemorating the best streaming service with fun collectibles, exciting apparel and accessories for the Disney+ fan in all of us!

What’s Happening:

Today is a special day that only comes around once a year, no it’s not a seasonal holiday, but rather Disney+ Day and 2022 is extra special because it leads into D23 Expo 2022!

In celebration of this magical event, shopDisney has introduced some new T-shirt styles that are available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers.

Each shirt is themed to a favorite show or movie that debuted on or has since come to Disney+. Among the assorted styles are: Disney+ Day Character Logos Rebus Puzzles Icons Log Lines

And yes, we know you’re wondering, “but what franchises do they represent?!” We’re glad you asked! Let’s take a look: Encanto Turning Red Loki Hawkeye Baymax! Obi-Wan Kenobi And more

Disney+ subscribers can shop all of their favorites right now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Good to Know:

As we’ve already said, these new shirt styles are available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. Your shopDisney and Disney+ login will have to have the same email address so you can take advantage of this shopping experience.

The assortment is available for subscribers from September 8th-19th.

No discounts apply to Disney+ Day merchandise.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

What better way to celebrate Disney Plus Day than by treating yourself to a virtual shopping trip? In honor of this special day, shopDisney is offering all guests Free Shipping on any size order

Disney+ Day

Dress your absolute best with Disney+! Choose your favorite Disney+ franchise—Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, or Disney—or get them all!

Moon Knight T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Obi-Wan Kenobi T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Disney+ Day

Panda Mei T-Shirt for Adults – Turning Red – Disney+ Day

Shark T-Shirt for Adults – National Geographic – Disney+ Day

Mirabel T-Shirt for Adults – Encanto – Disney+ Day

Rebus Puzzles

Exercise your brain with these fun rebus puzzles that secretly clue your friend into your favorite Disney creation.

Hawkeye Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Bruno Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Encanto – Disney+ Day

Lightyear Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Loki Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Boba Fett Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Disney+ Day

Log Lines

Commemorate the premiere dates of icon Disney+ shows with these shirts that have all the deets including a official summary (log line) of the series.

WandaVision Log Line Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Log Line T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Turning Red Log Line T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Baymax! Log Line T-Shirt for Adults – Disney+ Day

Disney+ Subscription (U.S.)

If you’re reading this article, we’re going to bet you’re already a subscriber, but I bet you know someone who isn’t. As we enter the season of giving, share some streaming magic with a friend or family member with a 1-Year Subscription to Disney+ (United States only).

From the latest news and surprises from Disney+ and the Disney Parks stay tuned to Laughing Place and visit our Disney+ Day tag page.