D23 Members—General and Gold—Can Enjoy Free Shipping on shopDisney September 9-11

D23 Expo 2022 starts tomorrow and shopDisney is treating D23 Members to Free Shipping all weekend long. Whether placing an order each day of the event or waiting until they have their full shopping list filled out, fans can enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re super excited for D23 Expo 2022 and so is shopDisney. In celebration of the event’s return, D23 The Official Disney Fan Club has announced D23 Members — General and Gold

For a limited time, guests can fill their virtual carts with Disney goodness, magical accessories, new releases and more and head to checkout —no code needed—where standard shipping will be absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order or scoop up new favorites each day of the deal.

Guests wishing to take advantage of this offer will need to login to shopDisney with the Disney account tied to their D23 Membership.

Hurry! The limited offer is only available from September 9th-11th

Become a D23 Member:

You love Disney as much as anyone else, so why not make it official? Become a D23 Member! Fans can sign up for a free D23 General membership or join on shopDisney and choose from two Gold membership plans:

Individual Membership ($99.99)

Duo Membership ($129.99)

How to Shop:

Log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Membership.

Place any eligible items in your Shopping Bag; Free Shipping offer will automatically be applied, if eligible. No code needed!

Continue shopping or begin checkout.

D23 Gold Member Offer:

D23 Gold Members can use their discount of 10 percent off their purchase of $50 or more

Good to Know:

Valid on select, in-stock merchandise purchased in a single sales transaction at shopDisney.com (online or via phone orders)

Free shipping applies to Standard Delivery on orders sent to a single shipment address in the United States

Additional shipping and handling charges apply for select items

No adjustments for prior purchases

Offer subject to restrictions and to change without notice

More from D23:

There’s so much happening at D23 Expo 2022 and we’re there to bring it all to you! Stay tuned to Laughing Place for updates on the panels, presentations, and showfloor and if you’re there swing by our booth —#113 in the Emporium—for fun giveaways.