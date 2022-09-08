Halloween 2022: Celebrate the Season with 3 Disney Loungefly Exclusives from Entertainment Earth

Even in all this heat, there’s a chill in the air and your spine is tingling…Halloween is almost here! Get ready for the terrifically terrorizing holiday with not one, but three Loungefly exclusives from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

With costumes, cosplay and mischievous magic, Disney and Halloween go hand in hand. This year, Loungefly is celebrating the season with two new backpacks and a pin set available exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck are all dressed up for trick or treat in their devil and witch costumes respectively and featured on cosplay style backpacks that will make you scream with delight.

Then Donald’s nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie star on a pin set showcasing the trio from their classic cartoon “Trick or Treat.”

The Mickey style gives us the big cheese dressed in red with glow-in-the-dark horns perched in front of 3D ears. Turn him around to find a little red tail gracing the solid black backside; and unzip the top to reveal a candy patterned lining.

As for Daisy, she’s put a spell on us with her pretty witch costume and pointed purple hat. Her face and bow glow in the dark, and the back side features spiders and spider webs! Then if you look inside you’ll find a pattern featuring Daisy with a bubbling cauldron, surrounded by candy corn.

Each of these incredible exclusives are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Loungefly Halloween backpacks sell for $69.99 each and the pin set is priced at $18.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Mickey Mouse

“Feeling a little devilish? Have some spooky Halloween fun with your buddy Mickey Mouse and this fantastic Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack. It's fun, it's handy and functional, and it's a limited edition exclusive.”

Mickey Mouse Halloween Devil Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware

Glow-in-the-dark, applique, and printed details

10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

More Fun: Pair Mickey with the Devil Donald mini backpack from Halloween 2021

Daisy Duck

“Daisy Duck is ready to cast some spells this Halloween! Get ready for the spooky Halloween season with our Daisy Duck Halloween Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive.”

Daisy Duck Halloween Daisy Witch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware

Enamel zipper charm, glow-in-the-dark and printed details

10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

More Fun: Pair Daisy with the Frankenstein Mickey mini backpack from Halloween 2021

Huey, Dewey and Louie Pin Set

“Inspired by the classic ‘Trick or Treat’ cartoon, Donald's sometimes mischievous nephews – Huey, Dewey, and Louie – are all dressed up for Halloween and ready to trick-or-treat for some candy.”

Disney Huey, Louie, Dewey Halloween Pin Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $18.99