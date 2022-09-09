Walt Disney Animation Studios Reveals 100th Anniversary Project, “Wish”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has revealed their long-awaited project that was set for release after the upcoming Strange World later this year, Wish.

What’s Happening:

Jennifer Lee, current creative head of Walt Disney Animation Studios, has taken the stage at the D23 Expo 2022 to share the 100th anniversary project from the division of the company that started it all, an animated feature film called Wish.

Wish, appropriate for the anniversary of the studio, will be a unique combination of 2D animation and 3D animation to tell the story of 17-year old Asha, and the Kingdom of Wishes.

The presentation also revealed that music in the film has been written by Julia Michaels and Dua Lipa, and even included a performance of one of the songs by Ariana Debose.

Attendees were treated to additional art and characters seen in the movie, as well as an appearance from Alan Tudyk (he went to Juliard) and the reveal that he will supply the voice of Valentino the goat in the film.

Outside of these reveals from the panel, not much is known in terms of story or cast for the new film.

Wish is slated for release in 2023.