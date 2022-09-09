Super 7 Heads to Halloween Town with New Disney Ultimates Figures from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

I bet you need more of The Nightmare Before Christmas in your life, right? Good news! Super 7 has just revealed their latest Disney offerings and they’re heading to Halloween town!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Halloween spooks are even more fun with a Disney twist and Super 7 is bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas to fans through a series of Ultimates figures.
- With their expressive faces and multiple accessoires, Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie are here to bring the frights and delights to your display case this Halloween and beyond.
- Each figure is highly detailed and features multiple points of articulation for ultimate posing posabilities, and action figure photography…if you’re into that sort of thing.
- Fans can find these new Disney Ultimates—which are made to order— available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. They are expected to ship in December 2023.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates figures sell for $54.99 each. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+
Jack Skellington
“He's a master of fright! This 7-inch scale figure features a soft-goods tailcoat, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, his faithful ghost-dog Zero, and "The Scientific Method" book- because there's gotta be a logical way to explain this Christmas thing!”
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Jack Skellington 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x Book
- 1x Zero
- 1x Jacket (soft goods)
- Ages 14 and up
Sally
“Compassionate and strong-willed, Sally does her best to help Jack Skellington even if he does not always see the wisdom in her efforts! This figure of Sally features a soft-goods dress, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, removable arm, a black cat, and a gift basket.”
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Sally 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x Basket
- 1x Black Cat
- 1x Dress (soft goods)
- Ages 14 and up
Oogie Boogie
“Oogie Boogie loves to find creative ways to instill terror in those around him! This 7-inch scale Oogie Boogie features multiple interchangeable heads and hands and is accompanied by a bat. Just do us all a favor and keep him away from Santa Claus!”
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Oogie Boogie 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 4x interchangeable hands
- 1x Bat
- Ages 14 and up