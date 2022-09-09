Super 7 Heads to Halloween Town with New Disney Ultimates Figures from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

I bet you need more of The Nightmare Before Christmas in your life, right? Good news! Super 7 has just revealed their latest Disney offerings and they’re heading to Halloween town!

What’s Happening:

Halloween spooks are even more fun with a Disney twist and Super 7 is bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas to fans through a series of Ultimates figures.

to fans through a series of Ultimates figures. With their expressive faces and multiple accessoires, Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie are here to bring the frights and delights to your display case this Halloween and beyond.

Each figure is highly detailed and features multiple points of articulation for ultimate posing posabilities, and action figure photography…if you’re into that sort of thing.

Fans can find these new Disney Ultimates—which are made to order— available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. They are expected to ship in December 2023.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates figures sell for $54.99 each.

Jack Skellington

“He's a master of fright! This 7-inch scale figure features a soft-goods tailcoat, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, his faithful ghost-dog Zero, and "The Scientific Method" book- because there's gotta be a logical way to explain this Christmas thing!”

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Jack Skellington 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Book

1x Zero

1x Jacket (soft goods)

Ages 14 and up

Sally

“Compassionate and strong-willed, Sally does her best to help Jack Skellington even if he does not always see the wisdom in her efforts! This figure of Sally features a soft-goods dress, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, removable arm, a black cat, and a gift basket.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Sally 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Basket

1x Black Cat

1x Dress (soft goods)

Ages 14 and up

Oogie Boogie

“Oogie Boogie loves to find creative ways to instill terror in those around him! This 7-inch scale Oogie Boogie features multiple interchangeable heads and hands and is accompanied by a bat. Just do us all a favor and keep him away from Santa Claus!”

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates Oogie Boogie 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99