Live the Magic Everyday with D23 Expo 2022 Loungefly Exclusives

D23 Expo 2022 is finally here and even if you’re not attending in person, you can still feel excitement at home! Loungelfy is bringing four exclusive styles to Expo—and online—starting on September 9th.

What’s Happening:

It’s been a big year for conventions, expos, and Star Wars Celebrations, and now it’s time for D23 Expo 2022!

“The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience” is taking place in Anaheim this September and Loungefly will be there with some fantastic new Disney exclusives .

. Among the fan favorite you’ll find on their bags are: Baymax (in Flight Suit) Kronk as the Devil Jack Jack Parr ( The Incredibles ) The Entrantress ( Beauty and the Beast )

While all of the featured exclusives will debut at Expo, select Loungefly collectibles will also be available to the public starting on Friday, September 9th at 6am PT.

Guests will be able to shop these exclusives at: Loungefly.com Funko HQ Everett and Hollywood stores

Links to the individual products (while supplies last) are listed below.

Big Hero 6

Join the super team of Big Hero 6 with a Baymax mini backpack and matching wallet. Dressed in his red and purple flight suit, Baymas is ready to answer his heroic calling! Are you up for the adventure?

Where to Shop: Loungefly Baymax Wallet and Baymax Backpack

The Emperor’s New Groove

Angel on one shoulder, demon on the other. Kronk might have struggled about what to do, but you don’t have to—buy both! These detailed collectibles feature Yzma’s muscle looking quite dapper and oh yeah, his wings move!

Where to Shop: Loungefly Kronk Angel Wallet and Kronk Devil Backpack

The Incredibles

Super baby extraordinaire, Jack Jack might be small in stature, but he’s quite powerful. This mini backpack features the youngest member of the Parr family dress in his super suit. Best of all, he’s wearing his eye mask which help to accent his glow-in-the-dark peepers. Watch out!

Where to Shop: Loungefly

Beauty and the Beast

Loungefly has perfectly captured this beautiful scene from Beauty and the Beast in backpack form. As shown in the film’s stunning prologue, the Beast refused to offer kindness to the old beggar woman who revealed her true self as the Enchantress.

Where to Shop: Loungefly

Good to Know:

D23 Expo 2022 is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center from September 9th through September 11th.

Guests can check out the Funko experience for themselves at Funko x Loungefly booth at D23 Expo 2022.

Funko x Loungefly is accessible to all guests with official D23 badges

Badged convention participants can try to win ticketed timeslots to visit the Funko x Loungefly Booth while at D23 Expo.

There will not be a lottery to purchase event exclusives on Funko.com

Please note: Visiting the booths does not guarantee any specific item(s) at the Funko, Loungefly, or Mondo booths.

Items may sell out by the time guests reach the front of the line.