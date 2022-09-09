D23 Expo Attendees Treated To Title and Teaser For Prequel of “The Lion King,” “Mufasa”

D23 Expo 2022 attendees who stopped by the Walt Disney Pictures panel have been treated to a slew of announcements, including the new title of The Lion King prequel, due out from the studio.

What’s Happening:

Attendees at the Walt Disney Pictures panel at the D23 Expo 2022 were treated to a teaser and a logo reveal for the upcoming prequel to the 2019 “Live-Action” adaptation of The Lion King, called Mufasa.

Not much is known about this film at the time, but the teaser revealed that stars of the 2019 box-office hit, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return to reprise their roles of Timon and Pumbaa (respectively), and will serve as narrators of the new film.

Rumored at the studio recently and now officially confirmed, the film will serve as a prequel to The Lion King, and will likely follow the story of the king of the pridelands, Mufasa, and his origins.

Mufasa has been set for release in 2024.

Other titles and trailers have been shown at the panel, including previews, trailers, and teasers of Hocus Pocus 2, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Wendy, DisEnchanted and others.