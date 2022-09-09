D23 Expo 2022 kicked off in a big way today, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek taking the stage for the Disney Legends panel. Before getting started, Chapek announced that a multiverse expansion and attraction will be coming to Avengers Campus.

Chapek did not share any details on the multiverse expansion and attraction coming to Avengers Campus, but promised more would be shared during the Disney Parks panel on Sunday.

One thing Chapek did mention is that this expansion would be coming specifically to the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Fans of the Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home last year and the idea was expanded in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this year.

last year and the idea was expanded in this year. For fans of the comics, the Marvel Multiverse is very familiar and has even given us a number of fan-favorite characters like Miles Morales.

It’s hard to imagine what a multiverse-focused expansion or attraction could entail, but it certainly opens up the land to a new world (or you know, infinite universes) of possibilities.

We’ll have more details on the coming addition to Avengers Campus during the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel on Sunday.

Be sure to follow along all weekend long for all of our D23 coverage.