New Poster Released for “National Treasure: Edge of History” – Coming Soon to Disney+

Earlier today at the D23 Expo, a new poster advertising the upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series for Disney+ was revealed.
- The poster features star Lisette Olivera as lead character Jess.
- National Treasure: Edge of History is coming soon to Disney+.
About National Treasure: Edge of History
- The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
- In addition to Olivera, the series also stars:
- Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend
- Antonio Cipriano as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections
- Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met
- Jake Austin Walker as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters
- Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand
- The cast also includes Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.
- Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney