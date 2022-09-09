Universal Orlando Brings Back Popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” Offer

Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to enjoy four days of theme park thrills for the price of a two-day ticket with the return of its popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer.

What’s Happening:

Guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel through March 2nd, 2023 – giving them the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of exciting experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, plus – depending on their dates of visit – access to seasonal festivities that are included in admission, such as the destination-wide Holidays celebration Mardi Gras

The “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer starts at $281.99 plus tax for a park-to-park ticket and all four days must be used within a seven-day consecutive timeframe. Pricing is determined based on the first date selected for visit, and prices and availability vary by day.

For just an additional $35, guests can add admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation – where guests can do everything from relax on the sands of a beach right in the middle of Orlando to brave a 125-foot drop alongside a massive volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge.

There’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando, and with this offer, guests get plenty of time to explore the hold-on-tight thrills and exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at the epic theme park destination, including: Racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack at speeds up to 70 mph on Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster – in Universal’s Islands of Adventure Entering two lands of groundbreaking thrills and magical fun in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida Unwrapping the awesome and letting loose this holiday season with an incredible collection of festivities across both theme parks – like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more – during Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration, running daily November 12 through January 1, 2023 Reveling in Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the iconic Carnaval featuring a spectacular parade, globally-inspired cuisine, live music and tons of beads (taking place this spring – dates will be announced soon) and so much more!

For more information about the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit UniversalOrlando.com