“American Born Chinese” In Production Featurette Released at D23 Expo

A new look at American Born Chinese, a new series coming to Disney+ based on the graphic novel of the same name, was just unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo.

tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor as Amelia with Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King" and Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin.

stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor as Amelia with Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King" and Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin. Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers ) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+), Erin O'Malley ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Asher Goldstein ( Just Mercy ) and Gene Luen Yang.

A sizzle reel featuring footage from the show and from behind the scenes was released:

American Born Chinese is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

