Final Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Revealed at the D23 Expo

All for the Rebellion. Just now at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, the final trailer for Star Wars: Andor was revealed.

What’s Happening:

The cast of Andor came on stage with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to discuss the imminent release of the series, including: Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) Kyle Soller (Syril Karn)

Andor will debut with a three-episode premiere on September 21st.

About Andor:

Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.