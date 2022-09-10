“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Premieres February 10th on Disney Channel

Just announced at the D23 Expo, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere February 10th, 2023 on the Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars: Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl) Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr. Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster

stars: A group of roller skating dancers came out on stage at the D23 Expo to perform the fun theme song for the series.

At a Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel earlier in the day, attendees got to see the complete first episode of the series, and got to take home this plush Devil Dinosaur.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions ( ABC black-ish and mixed-ish , Freeform grown-ish ) and Steve Loter ( Kim Possible ). Rodney Clouden ( Futurama ) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ( The Pirate Fairy ) and Jeffrey M. Howard ( Planes ) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor ) is producer.

and , ) and Steve Loter ( ). Rodney Clouden ( ) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ( ) and Jeffrey M. Howard ( ) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( ) is producer. A new trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams shortly thereafter on Disney+

