New Trailer Revealed for “National Treasure: Edge of History” – Coming to Disney+ on December 14th

Just announced at the D23 Expo, National Treasure: Edge of History, a new series in the National Treasure franchise, is coming to Disney+ on December 14th.

What’s Happening:

The Disney+ Original series National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure

The first official trailer for the series was unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel:

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres December 14th with two episodes on Disney+.

