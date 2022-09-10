New Poster for Disney+ Original Movie “Prom Pact” Released

A new poster has been released for Prom Pact, a new original movie coming to Disney+ in 2023.

What’s Happening:

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

An exclusive clip from Prom Pact was shown during the Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo

An exclusive clip from Prom Pact was shown during the Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo. Prom Pact stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Mandy, Milo Manheim as Ben, Blake Draper as Graham, Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa and David S. Jung as Tom.

Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Julie Bowen (Modern Family) are executive producers on Prom Pact; and Anya Adams (Ginny & Georgia) directed the movie, which was written by Anthony Lombardo (American Housewife).

