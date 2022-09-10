New Trailer and Poster Released for “Willow” Sequel Series

This November, the magic returns as almost 35 years later, the 1988 film Willow is getting a follow-up series. Just now at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, a new trailer and poster for the series was unveiled by star Warwick Davis.

Warwick Davis (Willow himself) and the young cast of the series joined Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on stage to discuss the sequel series.

Christian Slater made a surprise appearance, revealing that he has been cast as a friend of Madmartigan’s.

Kevin Pollak is also returning as his character Rool from the original film.

Other cast members include Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow , a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.

, is now available to stream on , the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th. Check out the new trailer for Willow below: