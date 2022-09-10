New Trailer and Poster Released for “Willow” Sequel Series

This November, the magic returns as almost 35 years later, the 1988 film Willow is getting a follow-up series. Just now at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, a new trailer and poster for the series was unveiled by star Warwick Davis.
- Warwick Davis (Willow himself) and the young cast of the series joined Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on stage to discuss the sequel series.
- Christian Slater made a surprise appearance, revealing that he has been cast as a friend of Madmartigan’s.
- Kevin Pollak is also returning as his character Rool from the original film.
- Other cast members include Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
- The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
- Check out the new trailer for Willow below:
