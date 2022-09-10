Hit Disney Channel Series “Raven’s Home” Renewed For Sixth Season

Raven Symone, star of the Disney Channel hit series That’s So Raven, and the revival series, Raven’s Home hosted a panel at the D23 Expo 2022 featuring Disney Branded Television content, where she revealed that her own series has been renewed for a sixth season.

What’s Happening:

Raven-Symone, in the middle of her hosting duties for the Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo took a moment to announce that her revival series, Raven's Home, has been renewed for a sixth season on the cable network.

Raven's Home, the long-running hit comedy series starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné, will return for a sixth season on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, with episodes eventually making their way to Disney+

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy That's So Raven (2003-2007), Raven's Home follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future.

In season five of Raven's Home, Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin, and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is "the new kid" at Raven's old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

Rondell Sheridan who has reprised his role as Raven's easygoing and loveable dad, Victor, from That's So Raven also appeared on stage alongside Raven Symone to announce the news in the middle of the panel.

Raven's Home is available on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney+. All four seasons of "That's So Raven" are also available on Disney+.

