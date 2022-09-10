New Trailer and Poster Revealed for “The Santa Clauses” – Coming to Disney+ on November 16th

Just announced at the D23 Expo, The Santa Clauses, a new series in The Santa Clause franchise, is coming to Disney+ on November 16th.
What’s Happening:
- Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.
- At the panel, star Tim Allen revealed that the show will reveal the backstory of Santa and mythology of the films.
- The Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn.
- Award-winning Jack Burditt (Modern Family) is the executive producer and showrunner; and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing'), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.
- The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.
- The first official teaser for the series was unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel:
- The six episode series, The Santa Clauses, premieres November 16th with two episodes on Disney+.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney
