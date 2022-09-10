New Trailer and Poster Revealed for “The Santa Clauses” – Coming to Disney+ on November 16th

Just announced at the D23 Expo, The Santa Clauses, a new series in The Santa Clause franchise, is coming to Disney+ on November 16th.

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

At the panel, star Tim Allen revealed that the show will reveal the backstory of Santa and mythology of the films.

The Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn.

stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn. Award-winning Jack Burditt ( Modern Family ) is the executive producer and showrunner; and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench ( Last Man Standing '), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

) is the executive producer and showrunner; and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench ( '), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

The first official teaser for the series was unveiled at the Disney Branded Television panel:

The six episode series, The Santa Clauses, premieres November 16th with two episodes on Disney+.

