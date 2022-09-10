Marvel Studios Reveals Trailer For Disney+ Halloween Special “Werewolf By Night”

Marvel Studios announced their upcoming Halloween Special on Disney+ at the D23 Expo 2022, giving attendees their first look at Werewolf by Night.

What’s Happening:

Announced earlier today at the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios has unveiled the details and the first trailer for an upcoming MCU Halloween special set to arrive on Disney+, Werewolf by Night.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, who is more known for his music, composing many Pixar films and movies in the Marvel universe, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder . Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso will executive produce.

Gael Garcia Bernal will star in the special as Jack Russell, who is known in the Marvel world as the Werewolf by Night. Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf. After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces of evil, frequently intersecting with other Marvel heroes in the process.

Laura Donnelly is also cast in the special alongside Bernal, but her role has not been revealed at this time.

Though the special appears to be a one-time thing, Marvel has a tendency to cross the films, TV series, and other realms of the MCU together, meaning Werewolf by Night will likely appear again in the future. In the comics, the character has been a frequent guest star for other heroes, particularly the spookier members of the Marvel Universe. Moon Knight Blade

Werewolf by Night is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 7th.