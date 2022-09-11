Newly Released Art Showcases “Frozen” Themed Rooms at Disneyland Hotel in Paris

Disney Parks Panel attendees at D23 Expo were treated to a new piece of art showing off new Frozen-themed rooms at newly-renovated Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

During today’s Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo, it was revealed that Frozen will play a significant role in the renovations of Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel.

will play a significant role in the renovations of Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel. Frozen is only one of the stories playing a role in the royal transformation of the iconic 5-star Disneyland Hotel, where every guest room and all the communal areas are being rethemed, taking inspiration from classics like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, and more.

is only one of the stories playing a role in the royal transformation of the iconic 5-star Disneyland Hotel, where every guest room and all the communal areas are being rethemed, taking inspiration from classics like and more. Today, art was revealed showing a guest room that has the Frozen influence. The concept art shows more subtle detailing like embellishments on in the carpet and on the linens and throw pillows. More obvious touches include art featuring Elsa, apparently during mid-“Let It Go”, framed above the bed.

influence. The concept art shows more subtle detailing like embellishments on in the carpet and on the linens and throw pillows. More obvious touches include art featuring Elsa, apparently during mid-“Let It Go”, framed above the bed. When complete, the hotel’s exterior will retain its charming Victorian lines and continue to blend harmoniously into the world of Disneyland Paris’ Main Street, U.S.A. with the facades, roofs and woodwork to be completely refurbished, as well as the hotel's parking area.

All hotel areas will be upgraded and redesigned to offer enhanced accommodations with upgraded technologies, from online check-in to in-room connectivity. There will also be expansions to the boutique and fitness areas, featuring an extended pool, spa and gym.

