“GMA” Guest List: Viola Davis, Serena Williams and More to Appear Week of September 12th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 12th-17th:

  • Monday, September 12
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
    • GMA kicks off Monday Night Football
    • Geoffrey Berman (Holding the Line)
    • Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall)
    • Chef Shota Nakajima (End Zone eats)
  • Tuesday, September 13
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
    • Viola Davis (The Woman King)
    • Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk)
    • Chef Suzy Karadsheh (The Mediterranean Dish)
  • Wednesday, September 14
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
    • Serena Williams (The Adventures of Qai Qai)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 15
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
    • Veronica Garza, Linda Garza and Illyanna Maisonet (National Hispanic Heritage Month)
    • Steve Carell (The Patient)
    • Performance by Louis Tomlinson
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 16
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
    • Brie Larson (Remembering)
    • Chef Pati Jinich (National Guacamole Day)
    • Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King)
    • Performance by Omar Apollo
  • Saturday, September 17
    • Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.