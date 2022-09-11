As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 12th-17th:
- Monday, September 12
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
- GMA kicks off Monday Night Football
- Geoffrey Berman (Holding the Line)
- Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall)
- Chef Shota Nakajima (End Zone eats)
- Tuesday, September 13
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk)
- Chef Suzy Karadsheh (The Mediterranean Dish)
- Wednesday, September 14
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
- Serena Williams (The Adventures of Qai Qai)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 15
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
- Veronica Garza, Linda Garza and Illyanna Maisonet (National Hispanic Heritage Month)
- Steve Carell (The Patient)
- Performance by Louis Tomlinson
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 16
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
- Brie Larson (Remembering)
- Chef Pati Jinich (National Guacamole Day)
- Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King)
- Performance by Omar Apollo
- Saturday, September 17
- Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.