As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 12th-17th:

Monday, September 12 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II GMA kicks off Monday Night Football Geoffrey Berman ( Holding the Line ) Tamron Hall ( Tamron Hall ) Chef Shota Nakajima (End Zone eats)

Tuesday, September 13 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues Viola Davis ( The Woman King ) Jameela Jamil ( She-Hulk ) Chef Suzy Karadsheh ( The Mediterranean Dish )

Wednesday, September 14 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues Serena Williams ( The Adventures of Qai Qai ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 15 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues Veronica Garza, Linda Garza and Illyanna Maisonet (National Hispanic Heritage Month) Steve Carell ( The Patient ) Performance by Louis Tomlinson Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 16 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues Brie Larson ( Remembering ) Chef Pati Jinich (National Guacamole Day) Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu ( The Woman King ) Performance by Omar Apollo

Saturday, September 17 Coverage of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II continues Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.