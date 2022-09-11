This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 12th-16th:
- Monday, September 12
- TBA
- Tuesday, September 13
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Musical Guest Kane Brown
- Wednesday, September 14
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
- Musical Guest Kane Brown
- Thursday, September 15
- Sam Rockwell (See How They Run)
- Beto O’Rourke (We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible)
- Musical Guests Death Cab for Cutie
- Friday, September 16
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.