Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 12th-16th:

Monday, September 12 TBA

Tuesday, September 13 Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale Diego Luna ( Andor Musical Guest Kane Brown

Wednesday, September 14 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary Ismael Cruz Córdova ( The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ) Musical Guest Kane Brown

Thursday, September 15 Sam Rockwell ( See How They Run ) Beto O’Rourke ( We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible ) Musical Guests Death Cab for Cutie

Friday, September 16 TBA



