“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Elisabeth Moss, Sam Rockwell and More to Appear Week of September 12th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 12th-16th:

  • Monday, September 12
    • TBA
  • Tuesday, September 13
  • Wednesday, September 14
    • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
    • Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
    • Musical Guest Kane Brown
  • Thursday, September 15
    • Sam Rockwell (See How They Run)
    • Beto O’Rourke (We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible)
    • Musical Guests Death Cab for Cutie
  • Friday, September 16
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.